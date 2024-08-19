The Pittsburgh area is going to get an early preview of fall-like weather this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're ready for a preview of fall-like weather in the Pittsburgh area, you're going to like today's forecast.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: The last time we failed to hit 70° for the high temperature in Pittsburgh was June 10th (67°.)

Rumor has it that a certain coffee franchise will roll out its latest fall flavors by the end of the week. Now I am not privy to corporate communications and have no inside info but if the rumor is true, this will be the perfect week to roll the flavors out. Our first real shot of cooler and fall-like weather moves in today. It sticks around through at least Thursday. Are you ready?

The last time Pittsburgh failed to hit 70° was over two months ago.

We managed a high of 67° on June 10th. It's notable because we are going to be close to seeing highs failing to hit 70 degrees today. I have us at 70 for today's high. I keep highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday but it'll be close to 70 degrees. The reason for the cooler days is an upper trough that has moved in from Canada. This is going to keep our 850mb temps at or just below 10°C. 850mb temperatures recover by the end of the week and we should see more summer-like weather by the weekend.

While fall-like weather is expected for most of the week, at least this morning we are still dealing with summer-like humidity with dew points in the mid-60s. If you remember, temperatures can't fall below the dew point, so temperatures this morning are in the 60s. It's mild. As cooler air moves in, dew points will go down fairly rapidly. I have dew points in the 50s by 4p this afternoon. I have dew points in just the 40s(!!) tomorrow morning. While dew points are lowering I will keep a small passing shower chance in the forecast. That will go through tonight. If you see anything it would be in the way of some drizzle and sprinkles. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

The best chance to see rain happens today.

Looking ahead, morning lows will dip to the mid-50s tomorrow. We will see most places dipping to the 40s for morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

We then see a fairly aggressive return to summer with highs well into the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be near 90 on Sunday.

