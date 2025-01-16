The Pittsburgh area can expect to see an additional 2-3" of snow throughout the day today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Any Alert Days Ahead? Yes, FAWDs for today, next Tuesday, and Wednesday due to the cold.

Aware: It doesn't look like we will be setting any records, but the coldest temperatures in years are expected to settle in for the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast as temperatures dip next week: January 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

It's another snow day for Pittsburgh, and we have already seen more measurable snow days this snow season than all of last snow season. Last season in between 2023-2024 we saw 18 measurable snow days. We are already up to 21 this year. The kicker is we are done with the 23-24 season. We are about halfway done with this season, and today will be the 22nd day with measurable snow. It really puts into perspective just how little snow we saw last year.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Speaking of snow, as of midnight we have seen 16.6 inches of snow. That's about an inch shy of last year's overall snow total. Last year at this time we had seen only 5.9 inches of snow. We are exactly even with the "normal" snow pace in Pittsburgh.

Today's forecast and precipitation chance: January 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Today's snow will be due to another mid-level low that will sweep in from the northwest as it rounds the base of a trough. Snow totals are expected to be around 2-3 inches for most of Pittsburgh, with higher totals in the usual spots including the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Those are areas that could see as much as 8 inches of snow today. Ski resorts will be very happy about that.

The amount of snowfall we can see today: January 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Snow will begin around 7 a.m. and will continuously fall through around 8 or 9 this evening. Snow rates should be in the half an inch to inch range for most of this period, with the possibility of a few short breaks in the snow. The biggest impact from today's snow will come during the evening rush. Light, but consistent snow will make it tough for road crews trying to clean roads right as motorists are attempting to drive home. This is a situation similar to what we saw on Tuesday night, so during the evening commute hours be prepared to be patient.

High temperatures are mostly in the 20s today: January 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!