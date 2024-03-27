"The Pitt," new medical drama set in Pittsburgh, to star Noah Wyle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new medical drama set in Pittsburgh will star Noah Wyle, known for his role on "ER."

Wyle will star and executive produce the drama and R. Scott Gemmill, also of "ER," will serve as the showrunner.

"THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," the logline from Warner Bros. says.

While the show is set in the Steel City, the head of the Pittsburgh Film Office says that as of right now, they won't be filming in the area.

"We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television and Max for giving us this opportunity to return to the world of urban medicine," executive producers Gemmill, Wyle and John Wells said in a statement.

"The myriad of challenges facing the doctors, nurses, technicians, patients, and their families who work in the trenches of modern medicine have become only more pronounced in the decade and a half since we last visited their stories. We're thrilled to be able to return to this world with the support of our partners and are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of dramatic realism and medical accuracy in following the lives of these heroic men and women."

While this show doesn't seem like it'll be filmed here, "Mayor of Kingstown" starring Jeremy Renner is currently back in the area and Pittsburgh-filmed "American Rust: Broken Justice" starring Jeff Daniels drops on Amazon Prime on Thursday.