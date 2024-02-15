Season 2 of "American Rust," filmed in Pittsburgh, to premiere in March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The second season of Pittsburgh-filmed "American Rust" has a premiere date.

Season 2 of the show starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney will stream on Prime Video starting on March 28. The season, titled "American Rust: Broken Justice," will feature 10 episodes and some new faces, including Luna Lauren Velez and Kyle Beltran.

"American Rust: Broken Justice takes us back to the fictional small town of Buell, Pennsylvania. Del Harris (Daniels) and Grace Poe (Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season One. Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town," Amazon MGM Studios said in a news release on Thursday.

Last summer, the show was picked up for a second season by Amazon Freevee after Showtime canceled the second season of the show.

The show's first season was filmed in Western Pennsylvania and premiered in September 2021. During work on season one, Daniels was spotted in Fayette County. He even took pictures with local EMS workers on the set.