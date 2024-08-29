The northbound lanes of Rt. 8 shut down due to a crash involving vehicle and bicyclist

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The northbound lanes of Route 8 in Shaler Township are shut down due to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The crash happened near the intersection of Butler Plank Road just before 5 a.m.

Shaler Township Police tell KDKA that the crash involved a vehicle and a middle-aged man riding a bicycle.

#BREAKING: @PoliceShaler chief tells me they’re investigating a crash involving a bike & a car on Rt 8 by Butler Plank Rd. EMS transported bicyclist, a middle-aged man, to hospital in critical condition. Driver of the car stayed on the scene. It happened just before 5 a.m.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/OVeNDXs9qG — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 29, 2024

The man riding the bike was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is speaking with the officers.

Allegheny County Police Crash Reconstruction team have responded to the scene to assist Shaler Police.

Traffic is being detoured onto Butler Plank Road at Spencer Lane and back onto Route 8 near the Giant Eagle and the Walgreens.

