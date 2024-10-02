Seniors living in Pittsburgh apartments say they cannot safely access bus stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seniors in apartments in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood said they cannot access the public bus stop unless they're willing to risk their health and safety.

Residents of The Lemington said this is the perfect example of having all the right resources in place but still falling short.

One resident told KDKA-TV that people are risking it all to get down to the bus stop at the base of The Lemington's driveway. It's a stretch of concrete with a blind turn and a narrow-overgrown sidewalk on one side.

Residents said the bus used to come up the driveway, but it does not anymore. A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the driveway is very steep and does not support safe access for a bus.

"For them to have had a bus stop before, it doesn't make no sense for them not to have it now that both buildings are full," resident Charles Smith said.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it's been in talks with the city and the Department of Mobility & Infrastructure to widen the driveway. KDKA-TV's calls to Pittsburgh City Councilmember Kahari Mosley to check on the status were not returned on Wednesday.