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The first official day of summer in Pittsburgh comes with clouds and overnight rain

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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Happy Father's Day and Happy First Day of Summer! Summer began at 4:24 a.m. The Summer Solstice marks the longest daylight of the year. 

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Conditions for Father's Day in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

After a foggy morning, we will have mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80 today, which is seasonable. 

Heavy rain arrives overnight and lasts through the morning commute and lingers until about noon. Some areas, especially north of Pittsburgh, could pick up about 1" of rain or a little more. 

We need the rain; we are about 1.50" below normal for the month so far in Pittsburgh. There will be a few rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe is expected. There is a low threat of flash flooding. 

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Conditions over the next two days KDKA Weather Center

It will be a cooler Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers linger through the evening, and then we dry out through the evening. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and touching 80 for many. 

Humidity increases for the end of the week, and we still have mostly sunny skies Thursday with dry time, but an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out. 

There are a few showers possible Friday and Saturday, but right now it's trending mostly dry!

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7-day forecast: June 21, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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