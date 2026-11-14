Chilly weather returns to Pittsburgh this weekend, light wintry mix also possible

It's a cold weekend with highs below normal, only in the low to mid 40s.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

A light wintry mix will continue throughout the day with wind gusts around 20 mph, making it feel like the 30s most of the day.

Conditions in Pittsburgh over the next 24 hours - Nov. 14, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, there will be some light scattered showers and a mix of snow showers in the Laurel Highlands, like Somerset County and the higher elevations, but most will see little to no accumulation.

We start to get closer to the 50s on Monday and then back to the low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine, which is seasonable.

Highs near 60 return for the end of the week with dry conditions.