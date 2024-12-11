The Brewer's Bar has been sold and will be closing its doors early next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Brewer's Bar, Pittsburgh's oldest standing gay bar has been sold and will be closing early next year.

The owners of the bar, which has been in business for 45 years, announced the news of the sale on social media on Tuesday.

In the announcement, the owners thanked everyone who has helped support the bar and said that the new owner "has amazing things in store for you all" with plans to keep it as a safe space for all.

The Brewer's Bar in Pittsburgh has been sold and will be closing. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The owners also asked people to continue to support other inclusive bars around the city, including Blue Moon, P Town, Lucky's, and 5801. They also thanked their current and past employees for the hard work they put forth to help make the bar a special place.

A final day for the business has yet to be decided. The owners say it could take place in the middle of January and invite everyone to come see them before they close, including for a New Year's Eve celebration that they say "will be a blast."