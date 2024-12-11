Watch CBS News
Local News

The Brewer's Bar has been sold and will be closing its doors early next year

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Brewer's Bar, Pittsburgh's oldest standing gay bar has been sold and will be closing early next year. 

The owners of the bar, which has been in business for 45 years, announced the news of the sale on social media on Tuesday. 

In the announcement, the owners thanked everyone who has helped support the bar and said that the new owner "has amazing things in store for you all" with plans to keep it as a safe space for all. 

img-5944.jpg
The Brewer's Bar in Pittsburgh has been sold and will be closing. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The owners also asked people to continue to support other inclusive bars around the city, including Blue Moon, P Town, Lucky's, and 5801. They also thanked their current and past employees for the hard work they put forth to help make the bar a special place.

A final day for the business has yet to be decided. The owners say it could take place in the middle of January and invite everyone to come see them before they close, including for a New Year's Eve celebration that they say "will be a blast."

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.