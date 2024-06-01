The big weekend in Pittsburgh starts off cool but sunshine and warm weather await
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you happen to have plans outside today enjoy - the weather couldn't be nicer.
Alright, if I were to nitpick, I could say maybe it was a tad bit on the cool side this morning.
Lows dipped to the 40s in several places.
Sunrise is at 5:53 a.m. and skies should be partly cloudy or better as the sun comes up. I have some uncertainty because we will have some high clouds rolling through at that point with skies clearing out as we head into the afternoon.
I have noon temperatures in the mid to low 70s. Temperatures should hit the 80s by 3 p.m., so we are looking at a steady but brisk warm-up today with highs around 35° warmer than the daily low.
Looking ahead, rain arrives by 10 a.m. on Sunday morning in Pittsburgh with a couple of hours of light right and a few rumbles expected. Rain totals will only be around a fifth of an inch.
The best chance for rain on Sunday will be from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
I also want to briefly mention that severe weather chances will return next with the highest chance of severe weather occurring on Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather numbers like the K-index spike during these days it appears the biggest threat will come from hail and tornados.
Frequent lightning and downpours will also be a concern.
