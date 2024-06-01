The big weekend in Pittsburgh starts off cool but sunshine and warm weather await

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you happen to have plans outside today enjoy - the weather couldn't be nicer.

Alright, if I were to nitpick, I could say maybe it was a tad bit on the cool side this morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Lows dipped to the 40s in several places.

Sunrise is at 5:53 a.m. and skies should be partly cloudy or better as the sun comes up. I have some uncertainty because we will have some high clouds rolling through at that point with skies clearing out as we head into the afternoon.

Kenny Chesney is coming to Acrisure Stadium today and here's how the weather will look. KDKA Weather Center

I have noon temperatures in the mid to low 70s. Temperatures should hit the 80s by 3 p.m., so we are looking at a steady but brisk warm-up today with highs around 35° warmer than the daily low.

Looking ahead, rain arrives by 10 a.m. on Sunday morning in Pittsburgh with a couple of hours of light right and a few rumbles expected. Rain totals will only be around a fifth of an inch.

The best chance for rain on Sunday will be from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

I also want to briefly mention that severe weather chances will return next with the highest chance of severe weather occurring on Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather numbers like the K-index spike during these days it appears the biggest threat will come from hail and tornados.

Frequent lightning and downpours will also be a concern.

7-day forecast, June 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!