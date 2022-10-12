Some stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Here's what you can expect on the Black Friday shopping weekend.

Holiday shoppers hunt for deals amid inflation Holiday shoppers hunt for deals amid record inflation 02:24

As Thanksgiving — and the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday — approach, major stores are announcing their holiday hours. There are two common approaches: stay closed for the holiday, or open early for Black Friday crowds.

Kohl's announced on Tuesday that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, after seeing success when it closed stores for the holiday in 2020 and 2021.

While in the past, many retail chains started their Black Friday sales a day early, closing on Thanksgiving became popular in 2020. That's in part because it gave retail workers, who were considered essential workers, a break during the pandemic, and also limited crowds.

Last year, Kohl's said it saw a positive response to its Thanksgiving closure in 2020, "as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season." Customers can still shop online any time.

Target followed the trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and in 2021 it announced that the move would become permanent. "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a 2021 note to employees obtained by The Associated Press.

Even Walmart and Best Buy, both known for their Black Friday deals, decided to close on Thanksgiving in recent years. Walmart hasn't announced its plans for this year, but Best Buy said it will remain closed.

While many stores are expected to continue the trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving, some may stay open. Dollar General, for example, has stayed open on Thanksgiving in recent years.

Michaels craft stores will stay open, as will Big Lots, Bass Pro Shop, Kmart, RadioShack and others, according to TheBlackFriday.com. Grocery stores often stay open, with limited hours, for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner needs.

CBS News has reached out to several major chains about their Thanksgiving hours and is awaiting response.