Best Buy, Target and Walmart are among those that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Most major retailers will be closed again this Thanksgiving, a pandemic shift that began last year after years of stores being open on the holiday for early Black Friday shopping.
The lengthy tally of stores that will be shuttered on Thursday includes Best Buy, JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Target and Walmart. (Full list below.)
After closing its stores last year to curtail crowds during the pandemic, Target this year decided to make the holiday closure permanent. The move by many consumers to online shopping may have made the decision easier.
"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees, which was emailed to CBS MoneyWatch.
Apple, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's and Nordstrom have long stayed shut on Thanksgiving, while Target, up until last year, had stayed open on Thanksgiving for a decade.
States including Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island require most stores to be closed on Thanksgiving.
Some grocery stores will be open on Thursday, often with reduced hours.
The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to The BlackFriday.com:
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Ashley Furniture
- At Home
- Bath & Body Works
- Barnes & Noble
- Bealls
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ's
- Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Bloomingdale's
- Boscov's
- Build-A-Bear Workshop
- Burlington
- Campmore
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Christopher and Banks
- Conn's Home Plus
- Costco
- Dunham's Sports
- Farm & Home Supply
- Five Below
- Fleet Farm
- Fred Meyer
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- HEB
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Joann
- Jos A. Bank
- Kohl's
- Laz Boy
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Menards
- Michaels
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- NEX Navy Exchange
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Northern Tool & Equipment
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Old Navy
- Paper Store
- PC Richard & Son
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier1
- Publix
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Sears
- Sears Outlet
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- Target
- Tractor Supply Co.
- True Value
- Ulta Beauty
- Under Armour
- Value City Furniture
- Victoria's Secret
- Walmart
- West Marine
- World Market
Stores open on Thanksgiving:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- CVS Pharmacy (hours vary by location)
- Cabela's
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Kmart
- Meijer
- Olympia Sports
- Pep boys
- RadioShack
- Rite Aid
- Rural King Supply
- Walgreens
