Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw bringing music and comedy show to Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw is hitting the road and bringing his show to the eastern part of the state.

The former quarterback is bringing The Terry Bradshaw Show to the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 20. The venue promises an evening of stories, comedy and music.

"A born entertainer, Bradshaw is bringing his signature charm, comedy and country singing on the road where 'The Terry Bradshaw Show' will delight audiences with an honest and reflective retelling of his incredible life and career through music and comedy joined by a talented three-piece band," the venue's website said.

Bradshaw, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, led the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships and was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1989. He finished his career completing 2,025 passes for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns.

He's also a multi-Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and is in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He's appeared in movies like "Failure to Launch" and the E! Entertainment show "The Bradshaw Bunch."

There's a pre-sale for tickets before they go on sale to the general public on June 7 at 10 a.m.