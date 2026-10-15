Terry Bradshaw reflects on life, health struggles in new memoir

Terry Bradshaw has told many stories in his life, many of them on the football field. But the four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer has shared more in his new, 272-page book, "Looking for Terry: A Memoir," now available in stores.

Bradshaw, 78, discussed the process of writing the book and the concept behind it during a recent interview with CNN, while also sharing details about the adversity he's overcome, including beating two different types of cancer and going through three divorces.

"It felt good," said Bradshaw. "I know if it sells five copies or 50 — who knows — this book is going to help people that are struggling with any of those issues."

One of those issues he described was finally seeking professional help after battling depression for years.

"If I could describe it, it's the sickest you've ever been times 10," he said. "It's a horrible feeling, and you can't get away from it, and you have to face the fact that something's wrong."

Bradshaw said his current wife, Tammy, whom he married in 2014, even gave a name to his depression.

"Tammy calls him 'Roy,'" he said. "When Roy starts to show up, when it creeps in, what happens is I become isolated, and I know it. But she sees it two or three days before I feel it."

He credits his wife, visiting multiple doctors and his support group for helping him find his path to treatment.

Bradshaw also discussed his future in broadcasting, having worked as an NFL analyst for 43 years. He's currently under contract with FOX for their Sunday game-day studio show.

"I haven't said I'm going to retire, but I'm pretty sure they're going to want me to retire," said Bradshaw. "I'm never going to announce it. I'm just not going to show up. But I'll be 80 by the end of my contract."

Bradshaw said the opportunity to tell this collection of stories wasn't easy, and finding the right publisher took longer than he expected until HarperCollins Publishers — the world's second-largest consumer book publisher — finally agreed.

"It was a hard sell," he said. "Everybody said, 'We don't want a football book. We're tired of football.' And I kept saying, 'I'm a football player, but it's not a football book.'"