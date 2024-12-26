Temps continue to rise in the Pittsburgh area as highs approach 60 this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —The Pittsburgh area started Thursday with lows near freezing. High temperatures are back in the mid-40s, and clouds are decreasing.
Rain returns Friday evening, and a few spotty showers linger into Saturday. The area will stay warm on Friday, with highs reaching 50. This weekend, you can expect highs at or touching 60 degrees!
Sunday will be the wettest day this weekend, so if you're planning to take down the decorations early, or get some time outside, Saturday is the day!
Monday, we hold onto the 50s and begin to cool down next week heading into the New Year with highs back to average.
Rain is likely on New Year's Eve, and that will continue into New Year's Day, with highs back near normal in the upper 30s.
9a: 34 Partly Cloudy
Noon: 42 Mostly Sunny
3p: 46 Mostly Sunny
6p: 44 Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Am Clouds/PM Sun
High: 46
Friday: Partly Cloudy
High: 50
Saturday: Rain showers
High: 59
Sunday: Rain
High: 60
Monday: AM Showers
High: 50