4 teens facing charges for allegedly vandalizing South Hills park

By Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Four teenagers will face charges for vandalizing Miner's Field last month, Bethel Park police said Wednesday.  

Police released surveillance footage showing three people with two bikes walking away from the field around 3:30 a.m. on May 22. 

According to police, the suspects broke into the concession stand and stole $300 worth of food, scattering it around the field. 

Police said the four teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 will face charges, but since they're juveniles, they won't be identified. 

CRIME WATCH ALERT: Between Saturday night and Sunday morning (5/21-5/22), the concession stand at Miner’s Field was...

Posted by Bethel Park Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

First published on June 15, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

