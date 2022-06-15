4 teens facing charges for allegedly vandalizing South Hills park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Four teenagers will face charges for vandalizing Miner's Field last month, Bethel Park police said Wednesday.

Police released surveillance footage showing three people with two bikes walking away from the field around 3:30 a.m. on May 22.

According to police, the suspects broke into the concession stand and stole $300 worth of food, scattering it around the field.

Police said the four teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 will face charges, but since they're juveniles, they won't be identified.