2 teens charged in Hill District shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot in the Hill District.

Pittsburgh police said officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the ankle after they responded to Elmore Street for multiple shots fired.

A witness saw two teens running away from the scene. Both of them were detained and had guns on them, police said.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old arrested are facing firearms violations.

Police said the shooting is currently under investigation.