2 teens charged in Hill District shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot in the Hill District. 

Pittsburgh police said officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the ankle after they responded to Elmore Street for multiple shots fired. 

A witness saw two teens running away from the scene. Both of them were detained and had guns on them, police said. 

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old arrested are facing firearms violations. 

Police said the shooting is currently under investigation. 

First published on May 23, 2023 / 7:38 PM

