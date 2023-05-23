2 teens charged in Hill District shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot in the Hill District.
Pittsburgh police said officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the ankle after they responded to Elmore Street for multiple shots fired.
A witness saw two teens running away from the scene. Both of them were detained and had guns on them, police said.
The 15-year-old and 17-year-old arrested are facing firearms violations.
Police said the shooting is currently under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.