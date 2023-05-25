Teen accused of shooting at vehicle with mom, daughter inside in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teenager is facing charges after police said he shot at a vehicle with a woman and her daughter inside in New Castle.

Police said a bullet hit the front windshield of the vehicle while the woman was driving on Grant Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman had minor injuries. Her 10-year-old daughter was in the car with her at the time, police said.

After investigating, police said they identified a 17-year-old boy as a suspect. Officers found him in the Harbor Heights Housing Complex, where he was arrested.

He will be charged as an adult with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of person not to possess firearms. Police didn't release his name.