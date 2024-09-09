Teenage boy facing vandalism, theft charges after fleeing Adelphoi placement home

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teenage boy is facing multiple charges of vandalism, as well as the theft of both an SUV and a handgun.

It all started late on Saturday night when a 17-year-old male got into an altercation with someone at an Adelphoi placement home in nearby Unity Township.

Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco says that after this altercation, this individual fled that home and made his way into a neighborhood of Latrobe, next to the main Adelphoi facility. He then broke into and tried to hotwire several cars along Mary Street and Loyalhanna Avenue.

"In one of those vehicles, he located a handgun, and he took that handgun with him as he proceeded through the additional vehicles," Bosco said. "At one point, he actually gets into a white Ford Escape and locates a spare set of keys that were left in the vehicle, and he takes off with that vehicle."

This suspect made it to the Jeannette, where he was tracked and arrested without incident by the Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday. Troopers were able to recover both the stolen gun and the Ford Escape.

This juvenile is now facing charges related to the car theft, the stolen gun, and the vandalism to the other cars he broke into.

While Chief Bosco is happy this matter is resolved and the suspects in custody, he did have a public safety message for those living in the City of Latrobe.

"The duality of living in the city of Latrobe is that a lot of people still live under Mister Rogers' philosophy about being kind and considerate," said Bosco. "And it is important that the people of Latrobe understand that even though our kindness is a strength, there will be those people that will want to manipulate that kindness. Simply lock up your valuables. Lock up your cars. Lock your doors when you leave your home for the day or the evening. Most of the crimes we deal with in Latrobe are crimes of opportunity, and good locks make good neighbors."