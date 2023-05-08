Teen shot in Mercer County

HERMITAGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot in Mercer County on Sunday.

Hermitage police said the 18-year-old from the area of Girard, Ohio, was shot shortly before midnight near 1500 Parke Drive.

Police said the victim is in stable condition. The chief said the victim drove himself to the Sheetz on South Hermitage Road, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

Police said there are no suspects but investigators are still working to collect extra information and evidence at the scene.

It's the third shooting in Hermitage this year, WKBN reported. All three shootings have had connections to the Shenango Park Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-983-6780 or Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.