17-year-old charged as an adult after deadly DUI crash in Fayette County

A teenager is now charged in the death of a woman on Route 381 in Spring Hill Township.

According to both court documents and police, the 17-year-old wasn't just involved in the accident; he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel. Seth Moore's blood-alcohol level came back at 0.07, more than three times the legal limit in Pennsylvania for anyone driving under the age of 21.

He is now being charged as an adult.

Witnesses described an Audi S4 passing cars by pulling into lanes of oncoming traffic along the winding, two-lane road.

One woman told state police that the Audi went "flying past" her. Another said she suddenly saw the Audi coming toward her, in her lane, and had to slam on the brakes.

"We're very grateful for the witnesses in this case who stuck around and were able to give us all that information," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kaylee Barnhart.

Then the crash happened.

Police said Moore's Audi collided head-on with Rejeanne Menard's Subaru, and Menard died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said they found several alcoholic beverage containers near Moore's Audi, including hard iced teas and vodka-based cocktails.

"There were alcoholic beverages around this Audi that led investigators to the determination that he was impaired," Trooper Barnhart said.

A passenger in Moore's vehicle told police they had just purchased the alcohol, and she didn't believe anyone had drunk it. Then police got a warrant for Moore's blood-alcohol level, which came back at 0.07.

The DUI threshold for a 17-year-old in Pennsylvania is 0.02.

"We can't stress how preventable this crash was," Trooper Barnhart said. "This was a decision. The 17-year-old decided to get behind the wheel impaired and drive recklessly. This was extremely preventable."

Moore is now facing charges as an adult, and while he was released, he must wear an ankle monitor.

The crash remains under investigation.