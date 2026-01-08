When can you file your taxes in 2026? IRS says the tax filing season start date is Jan. 26.

Taxpayers eager to receive their tax refunds should mark Jan. 26, 2026, on their calendars, as the IRS said Thursday it will begin accepting federal income tax filings on that date.

Annual tax refunds are typically the largest checks that households receive each year, with last year's average payment amounting to almost $3,200, according to IRS data. This year's refund season could be even larger, with the typical check set to increase by an additional $1,000, financial services company Piper Sandler said in a recent analysis.

2025 tax returns will be impacted by a number of major changes signed into law through the Republicans' "big, beautiful bill" act, which enacted a host of new tax breaks retroactive to 2025. These include eliminating taxes on some overtime and tipped income, as well as lifting the cap on the deduction for state and local taxes, or SALT, from $10,000 to $40,000.

Federal income tax returns are due April 15, although people who need more time can file for an automatic tax extension before that. An extension gives taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file, although any taxes owed must still be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties.

When will you get your refund?

The question on most taxpayers' minds is how long it will take for their refund to be deposited.

That depends on whether a taxpayer files electronically or submits a paper return, as well as whether the IRS identifies any problems with a filing.

People who file electronically typically receive their refunds in less than 21 days. That means a taxpayer who files a Form 1040 on Jan. 26 could receive a refund by Feb. 16, assuming there are no issues with the return.

Filers can use the IRS' "Where's My Refund" tool to check the status of their return, with the agency typically providing information about 24 hours after an electronic filing.

The IRS said on Thursday that "Where's My Refund" will require four weeks to provide information for paper tax returns. Paper tax forms typically take longer for the IRS to process because they require manual handling, unlike e-filed returns.