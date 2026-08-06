2 teens killed, 12-year-old girl seriously injured after UTV crashes into tree in Pennsylvania

An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old were killed and a 12-year-old was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Susquehanna County on Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Taryn Briggs, 18, of New Milford and a 13-year-old from Springville were killed in the single-vehicle UTV crash, which happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in New Milford Township on Butterfield Road, just north of East Shore Drive, according to a state police release report. Neither the 13-year-old nor the 12-year-old, who is also from Springville, was identified by law enforcement.

Officials said Briggs was behind the wheel of a 2025 Can-Am Defender that was headed north on Butterfield Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and onto the gravel berm before striking a tree. Briggs and the 13-year-old were ejected from the UTV. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while Briggs was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital. State police did not release her exact injuries or provide an update on her condition.

New Milford fire and EMS, Barnes Kasson EMS and the Susquehanna County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of the deadly crash, along with state police.



