Tarentum police find mother of boy discovered alone in park
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have found the mother of a little boy discovered alone in a Tarentum park.
Tarentum police posted the boy's picture on Facebook Monday morning asking the public for help. Less than an hour later, they said the boy's mom had been located.
Police said the boy was found alone in the park near Allegheny Street.
While police said they found his mother, they didn't say what led up to the little boy being found alone.
