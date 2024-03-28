Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh Links: March 28, 2024

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic

Pumpkinsicles Recipe:

Ingredients: 

  • 15 oz. 100% pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter (no xylitol as an ingredient)
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • Mini-Milkbones

Instructions: 

  • Blend pumpkin, peanut butter and yogurt together until smooth. With a small cookie dough scoop, spoon rounded pumpkin blend into a mini-muffin tin. Place a Mini-Milkbone in the center of each "pumpkin" to the be stem. Freeze until solid.

Cheerio Pops for Dogs Recipe

Ingredients: 

  • Milkbone Dog Biscuits
  • Peanut Butter
  • Cheerios

Instructions: 

  • Dip one end of the Milkbone biscuit into peanut butter to heavily coat. Roll the peanut butter-coated end in Cheerios to cover.  
  • Store on parchment paper in an airtight container. Treats may also be frozen as a popsicle treat.  

First published on March 28, 2024 / 2:55 PM EDT

