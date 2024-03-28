Talk Pittsburgh Links: March 28, 2024
Pumpkinsicles Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 15 oz. 100% pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup peanut butter (no xylitol as an ingredient)
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- Mini-Milkbones
Instructions:
- Blend pumpkin, peanut butter and yogurt together until smooth. With a small cookie dough scoop, spoon rounded pumpkin blend into a mini-muffin tin. Place a Mini-Milkbone in the center of each "pumpkin" to the be stem. Freeze until solid.
Cheerio Pops for Dogs Recipe
Ingredients:
- Milkbone Dog Biscuits
- Peanut Butter
- Cheerios
Instructions:
- Dip one end of the Milkbone biscuit into peanut butter to heavily coat. Roll the peanut butter-coated end in Cheerios to cover.
- Store on parchment paper in an airtight container. Treats may also be frozen as a popsicle treat.