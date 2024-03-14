Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh Links: March 14, 2024

CBS Pittsburgh

Lo Bar's St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Recipes:

Shamrock Collins 
1 oz gin, 1/2 oz lemon, 1/2 oz celery juice, 1 oz soda water, garnished with preserved salted lemon.

Cold Irish 'C'
1.5 oz Irish whiskey, 1.5 oz cold brew, pour over an ice cube made with one part baileys and 2 parts cold brew.

First published on March 14, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

