Talk Pittsburgh Links: March 14, 2024

Lo Bar's St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Recipes:

Shamrock Collins

1 oz gin, 1/2 oz lemon, 1/2 oz celery juice, 1 oz soda water, garnished with preserved salted lemon.

Cold Irish 'C'

1.5 oz Irish whiskey, 1.5 oz cold brew, pour over an ice cube made with one part baileys and 2 parts cold brew.