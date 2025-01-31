Here's how to play Talk Pittsburgh Bingo with us!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are starting something new on Talk Pittsburgh, and we want you to play along with us!

It's called Talk Pittsburgh Bingo. We've got a bingo card full of things you'll see around the city over the next few months.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

If you find a huge pothole, slippy conditions, a snow day without the snow, a parking chair on the street, upload it to us.

All you have to do is scan the QR code and fill out the form on your phone.

Once we have your picture, we'll start working toward bingo on the show.

You can share your photo on our social media, both Facebook and Instagram, too. Just let us know your name and the area you're from.

Just a reminder, when you're taking photos, make sure you're staying safe! Don't take them while you're driving. And stay aware of your surroundings if you're near a road.