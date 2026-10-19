FBI testing suspicious package found at Sen. Dave McCormick's office in Pittsburgh

The bomb squad and hazmat team were called to the Grant Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon after a suspicious letter was reported at Sen. Dave McCormick's office.

The fire chief says the FBI is testing what was found: a letter-sized package in McCormick's office, but stressed there is no risk to the public.

Two sources told KDKA-TV the package had a pacifier inside, and one of them says there was a handwritten note about President Trump.

"It was a package that doesn't look like it was sent. It was just a package that was in his office," Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Mat Davis said. "It's being treated and tested as a suspicious package. We did our examination of it, EOD, bomb squad, hazmat. There is no substance, no threat. The FBI is going to take it just for precaution."

Chief Davis confirmed a few staff were in Sen. McCormick's office. He says the letter wasn't mailed and the building wasn't evacuated.

Attorney Quintin DiLucente's office is just a few floors below McCormick's. He learned about the letter from an assistant.

"Business as usual. Nobody had any idea," DiLucente said. "Anything can happen in today's world. But it is a cause for concern, no doubt."

A spokesperson for Sen. McCormick shared the following statement.

"We received a piece of mail that caused us to reach out to local law enforcement, and we have nothing else to say at this time. Our office remains open for business."

Earlier this year, federal officials and police investigated "hateful and threatening messages," some of which included antisemitic messages toward Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor.

O'Connor's chief of staff condemned any threats.

"We need to protect all our elected officials, all the tenants of these buildings. I don't care Democrat, Republican, independent; part of our democracy is freedom of expression, freedom to elect our representatives to honor that process and any type of threat, mail, concern, anything like that is completely inappropriate," said Dan Gilman, O'Connor's chief of staff.

The FBI said it has no comment.