Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Plum Borough

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have announced that a suspect is in custody in relation to a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened on the afternoon of June 11 on Unity Trestle Road when first responders found 66-year-old James Baker in critical condition.

He was taken to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

On Thursday, county police announced the arrest of 30-year-old Towner Henretty of Export was the owner of the vehicle that struck Baker's motorcycle.

He is facing charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, along with several traffic violations.

Henretty was arraigned on Thursday morning and released on non-monetary bond.