Man in critical condition after alleged hit-and-run in Plum

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department responded to a request for assistance in Plum Borough Sunday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers were notified just before 4 p.m. of a hit-and-run collision in the 100 block of Unity Center Drive. First responders found an adult male motorcyclist in critical condition.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Detectives determined the suspect vehicle was a white Lincoln sedan. The unoccupied vehicle was soon located, and officials are working to identify the driver, according to a release from county police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.