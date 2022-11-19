Supplemental propane assistance going to some West Virginia families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.

An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.

Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action settlement, DHHR said.

"DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families," DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. "We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter."