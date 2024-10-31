Window washers dressed as superheroes spread smiles to UPMC Children's Hospital patients on Halloween

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not all heroes wear capes, but the window washers at UPMC Children's Hospital do.

This Halloween, a crew of superheroes are fighting grime instead of crime at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

For 10 years, window washers from Allegheny Window Cleaning have dressed up in costumes and capes, scaling the side of the hospital to spread joy to the patients inside.

This year's crew featured Batman, Superman, Spider-Man and Captain America. They suited up before climbing down the side of the building, cleaning off dirt while spreading smiles. Spider-Man gave a fist bump through the window while Captain America waved to kids.

Window washers dressed as superheroes spread smiles at UPMC Children's Hospital on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: UPMC)

Last year on Halloween, Superman told KDKA-TV that it's all about putting a smile on kids' faces.

"As a father and other people can agree, when you see a child happy, it's a wonderful thing. You don't want to see no kid unhappy or having a bad day. Even if it's for a couple of minutes out of the day today, we put a smile on their face, we love it, and we hope they do too," he said.

The window cleaners are usually there every fall and spring.

UPMC Children's Hospital has other Halloween festivities lined up for patients today. Thursday afternoon, the hospital will hold its annual trick-or-treating for its inpatients. Kids and their families will dress up in costumes and get goodies from staff throughout the Eat'n Park Atrium.