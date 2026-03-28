Saturday in Pittsburgh will be sunny, but cool weather moves in before a rainy week

We kick off the weekend with high pressure.

High pressure moves through our area on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

While this will make for abundant sunshine today, the northerly winds will keep it quite cool for this time of year. Normal highs would be in the mid 50s, and we will only be able to muster the mid 40s today.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Clear skies will kick off our evening, but clouds will increase by daybreak. Expect more clouds than sunshine on Sunday, but also expect temperatures to be a little warmer!

The week ahead is, overall, going to be quite warm. That said, it is looking to be quite wet.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

We begin a rather unsettled pattern that will take us through the week. Several rain and thunderstorm chances are expected. Most days will be breezy, but Tuesday will likely come with higher wind gusts.