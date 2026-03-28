Saturday in Pittsburgh will be sunny, but cool weather moves in before a rainy week
We kick off the weekend with high pressure.
While this will make for abundant sunshine today, the northerly winds will keep it quite cool for this time of year. Normal highs would be in the mid 50s, and we will only be able to muster the mid 40s today.
Clear skies will kick off our evening, but clouds will increase by daybreak. Expect more clouds than sunshine on Sunday, but also expect temperatures to be a little warmer!
The week ahead is, overall, going to be quite warm. That said, it is looking to be quite wet.
We begin a rather unsettled pattern that will take us through the week. Several rain and thunderstorm chances are expected. Most days will be breezy, but Tuesday will likely come with higher wind gusts.