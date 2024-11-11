Sunday's rain not a sign to start burning again, firefighters say

Firefighters say Sunday's rain not a sign to start burning again

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Firefighters in South Strabane Township are thankful for the rain western Pennsylvania saw on Sunday but stress that it should not be a sign that people can start burning again.

One of the volunteer fire department's firefighters was injured when a tree fell on him while fighting a brush fire on Friday. The firefighter is now recovering at home.

"I'm definitely thankful for the rain we're having," said South Strabane Assistant Chief Paul Winter. "It's been crazy two weeks through the southwestern Pennsylvania area with fires."

He added that the conditions that helped lead to his firefighter's injuries have decreased for now.

"It's definitely going to lower the risk for the time being, but until it saturates, it's going to dry up rather quickly," Winter said. "I don't believe it's going to be enough to hinder brush fires from spreading like they have been because we still have leaves on the ground, [and] still have dry brush."

That's why he said it is important not to burn.

"Please do not burn until the National Weather Service has changed the drought conditions," Winter said.

Winter said three other area firefighters were injured in a brush fire earlier in the week.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 99% of brush and forest fires are started by people.