Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to Pittsburgh on Sunday

After a Freeze Warning this morning, we were just 1° away from a record-breaking low of 32° set back in 1986.

We have sunshine today with highs in the low 60s, and clouds will increase tonight, making it not as cold tomorrow morning in the mid-40s.

Conditions throughout the day - May 3, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 45° Partly Cloudy

Noon: 51° Partly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 57° Partly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 58° Partly Cloudy

There will be a few spotty showers tonight and early tomorrow morning before we see more sunshine and highs back to 70.

On Tuesday, we have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in areas to the northwest. It'll be windy with gusts around 20-30 mph.

Wind gusts throughout the day - May 3, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Cooler weather moves back in for the end of the week, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s and one more cold start on Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Scattered showers and below normal temperatures will linger into the weekend.