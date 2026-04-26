Sunshine returns to the Pittsburgh area on Sunday, but the weather will be cooler

For the month so far, we are still a little over 8 degrees above normal. After a foggy start to our morning, sunshine returns for the second part of the day, and highs will be below normal in the low 60s.

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 50° Cloudy

Noon: 55° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 60° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 61° Sunny

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Grab the jacket for the bus stop tomorrow as lows will be in the low to mid 40s (which is actually seasonable).

We make it back to the mid-70s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Late Monday night into Tuesday, wind gusts pick up to 30-40 mph, and rain moves back in early Tuesday.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The severe weather threat is low. Scattered showers could linger during the day.

Wednesday rain is also likely, and it'll be chilly again in the low 60s. We dry out for the start of May, but our temperatures will struggle to make it to 60 degrees.