After Saturday's storms in Pittsburgh, the sunshine and warm temperatures return on Sunday

After a wild weather day yesterday, it'll be a quiet, dry, and sunny Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will also be low today. Wind gusts will pick up a bit this afternoon around 10-15 mph, but it'll cool things down.

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 70° Partly Cloudy

Noon: 75° Mostly Sunny

3 p.m.: 82° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 82° Sunny

Hourly conditions - June 7, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

We crank up the heat for Monday with highs in the upper 80s and sunny skies. Humidity will also be on the lower side before it increases this week.

Humidity levels throughout the week KDKA Weather Center

Starting Tuesday, it'll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and feels in the 90s for some. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the evening, but the majority of the day will be mostly sunny and dry. Make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated and take breaks in the AC.

Wind gusts on Saturday, June 7, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday morning will be sticky with lows in the 70s and a few possible rain showers.

Thursday and Friday showers and thunderstorms are possible, and it'll be hot and humid with temperatures still above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday looks like our next chance for a dry day!