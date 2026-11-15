Sunday starts off with light scattered snow showers and chilly temperatures in the Pittsburgh area

It's another cold start to our morning with light scattered showers and a mix/light snow showers in the Laurel Highlands, like Somerset County, and the higher elevations, but most will see little to no accumulation.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

It'll be breezy and mostly cloudy this afternoon, with highs only in the mid-40s and gusts around 15 mph at times.

The Steelers game in Cincinnati will be a cold one with temperatures in the upper 30s and cloudy skies.

Wind gust forecast throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

We start to get closer to the 50s on Monday, with clouds still holding on and then back to the low to mid 50s on Tuesday.

Wednesday should start another streak of the 60s with plenty of sunshine, which is above normal!

The weekend looks fantastic for Light Up Night, with highs in the mid-60s.