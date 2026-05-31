Sunday starts off chilly, but temperatures warm up as the sun shines in Pittsburgh

It's a chilly start to our morning with lows in the 40s for many, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Today we will have yet another gorgeous day with seasonable highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. It'll be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still low humidity as high pressure stays overhead.

Conditions for this afternoon's Pirates game at PNC Park KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 53° Mostly Sunny

Noon: 66° Mostly Sunny

3 p.m.: 73° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 74° Mostly Sunny

For the month so far, we are now above normal for precipitation by roughly half an inch.

We are below normal for our temperatures by about 2.5°. Our dry streak could last 9 or 10 days, beating the longest dry streak we've seen this year, which was all the way back in February (twice) with 7 days in a row. Today is day 4 with no measurable precipitation.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We warm up to the 80s by the end of the week with sunshine continuing. Tomorrow, June 1st, Hurricane season begins, and so does Meteorological Summer! Our highs will be trending above normal for the start of June.

Our next chance of rain doesn't look to arrive until maybe Friday or even Saturday now!