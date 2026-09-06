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Sunday begins a stretch of dry and sunny weather in Pittsburgh

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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Today we have mostly sunny skies and highs near normal in the upper 70s. Dew points are in the 50s, so that means it'll be much more comfortable than the past several days. 

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Conditions throughout the day - Sept. 6 KDKA Weather Center

For the month so far (and it just started), we are above normal for precipitation by about 2". We will catch a nice, well-deserved break from the rain through the rest of the weekend and start of next week. 

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Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

On Labor Day, our highs will be right around 80 degrees with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. 

Our next chance of showers and possible storms will be late Wednesday and into Thursday, with humidity increasing and highs back above normal in the mid to upper 80s. 

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7-day forecast: Sept. 6, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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