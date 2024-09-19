The last gasps of summer continue in Western Pennsylvania with sunshine and warmth on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least there was "some" rain around yesterday. It was more of a teaser than anything with the Pittsburgh airport only recording a trace amount of rain.

Some places did see a good amount of rain yesterday. We return to a dry and unseasonably warm weather pattern for today with highs hitting the low 80s. We were close yesterday as we hit 79° for the official high.

When we'll see clouds throughout the day and overnight KDKA Weather Center

You may see some patchy fog out there before 9 a.m. and skies will then turn sunny through the early afternoon with partly cloudy skies around for the evening commute. I have winds light and out of the east today.

High temperatures - September 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, our next rain chance comes on Saturday with only a chance of scattered storms.

Not everyone is going to see rain.

Technically the coverage area is showing more isolated than scattered rain but I think model data is underplaying our chances to see rain. While it won't be a drought buster, everyone will see rain on Monday & Tuesday of next week with the chance for rain lingering into Wednesday.

Rain totals of around an inch should be expected.

When it comes to temperatures, we should see our share of 80-degree days over the next week. I have highs close to 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with a big cool down expected behind the rain on Wednesday.

I have Wednesday highs just hitting the low 70s. I have Saturday seeing the hottest weather with highs hitting the mid-80s.

Just a heads up that NOAAs US Drought Monitor releases their weekly drought map at 8:30 a.m.

7-day forecast: September 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

