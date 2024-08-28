Stuffed buffaloes donated to fire department in honor of Corey Comperatore

Stuffed buffaloes donated to Buffalo Twp. VFC in honor of Corey Comperatore

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A group from Altoona is helping to give back in memory of Corey Comperatore.

Comperatore, a longtime Buffalo Township volunteer firefighter, was shot and killed at the Trump rally in Butler County last month.

On Tuesday, the Because We Care Foundation donated several boxes of stuffed buffaloes to the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company and Buffalo Township Police in Comperatore's honor.

The stuffed animals are given to children during traumatic times.

Comperatore's widow and daughter were there for the donation.

Remembering Corey Comperatore

Comperatore was the former fire chief for Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company and a "cherished member" of the community.

He joined the department in 1994 and served as fire chief in the early 2000s.

In the wake of Comperatore's death, an emotional candlelight vigil was held at Lernerville Speedway.

Comperatore was honored at the Republican National Convention when his fire gear was placed on the stage during former President Trump's speech.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Trump walked over and kissed the helmet before calling for a moment of silence from the convention crowd.