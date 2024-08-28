Stuffed buffaloes donated to fire department in honor of Corey Comperatore
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A group from Altoona is helping to give back in memory of Corey Comperatore.
Comperatore, a longtime Buffalo Township volunteer firefighter, was shot and killed at the Trump rally in Butler County last month.
On Tuesday, the Because We Care Foundation donated several boxes of stuffed buffaloes to the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company and Buffalo Township Police in Comperatore's honor.
The stuffed animals are given to children during traumatic times.
Comperatore's widow and daughter were there for the donation.
Remembering Corey Comperatore
Comperatore was the former fire chief for Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company and a "cherished member" of the community.
He joined the department in 1994 and served as fire chief in the early 2000s.
In the wake of Comperatore's death, an emotional candlelight vigil was held at Lernerville Speedway.
Comperatore was honored at the Republican National Convention when his fire gear was placed on the stage during former President Trump's speech.
Trump walked over and kissed the helmet before calling for a moment of silence from the convention crowd.