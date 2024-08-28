Watch CBS News
Stuffed buffaloes donated to fire department in honor of Corey Comperatore

By Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A group from Altoona is helping to give back in memory of Corey Comperatore.

Comperatore, a longtime Buffalo Township volunteer firefighter, was shot and killed at the Trump rally in Butler County last month. 

On Tuesday, the Because We Care Foundation donated several boxes of stuffed buffaloes to the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company and Buffalo Township Police in Comperatore's honor.

Back in July we shared with you all about our desire to provide a lifetime supply of stuffed buffalo’s to the Buffalo...

Posted by Because We Care Foundation on Monday, August 26, 2024

The stuffed animals are given to children during traumatic times.

Comperatore's widow and daughter were there for the donation. 

Remembering Corey Comperatore

Comperatore was the former fire chief for Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company and a "cherished member" of the community.

He joined the department in 1994 and served as fire chief in the early 2000s. 

kdka-corey-comperatore-2.png
Jason Bubb / GoFundMe

In the wake of Comperatore's death, an emotional candlelight vigil was held at Lernerville Speedway.

Comperatore was honored at the Republican National Convention when his fire gear was placed on the stage during former President Trump's speech. 

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Getty Images

Trump walked over and kissed the helmet before calling for a moment of silence from the convention crowd.   

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

