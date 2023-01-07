Stream Live: HBCU men's and women's basketball, Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, AR. (KDKA) - Stream today live across CBS Local stations is Historically Black College and University basketball.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., the women's teams for Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will tip-off against one another.

Following the women's matchup is the men's matchup between the two schools at 4 p.m.

You can find the latest scores and updates on CBS Sports at this link.