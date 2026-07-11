Stray thunderstorms possible in Pittsburgh on Saturday ahead of increasing temperatures

Today will be cloudy and cooler than average, with highs near 80 and feels like the mid-80s, factoring in the humidity.

A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but there's no severe weather threat or threat of flooding today.

Hourly Conditions:

9 a.m: 71° Cloudy

Noon: 76° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 80° Stray T-Storm

6 p.m.: 78° Cloudy

This evening, a passing shower is possible for KDKA Night at the Riverhounds, but it won't last long if we do. The skies will clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s, then we are in a nice dry stretch with highs cranking up near 90.

Chances for rain over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, we are seasonable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. The dry weather carries into next week with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine.

Conditions for tonight's Riverhounds match KDKA Weather Center

The only day I can see us being First Alert right now would be Wednesday due to the heat and humidity. It could feel in the triple digits for some areas, but we're waiting to see how models are trending as we get closer for the heat.

Actual temperature vs. heat index over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our next best chance of rain and storms is Friday.