15-year-old boy shot in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A 15-year-old boy was shot in Stowe Township on Wednesday.

The teenager and his brother were walking down the street when a group started shooting at them, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports. The boys went to a house for help.

County homicide detectives said the call came in just before 4 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Ninth and Benwood.

Police said the boy was shot once in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police sources said it appeared to be a targeted shooting. Witnesses told police they heard three to four rounds fired.

"We hear boom boom boom. Shots fired and then we see these two kids out here. The one comes up and is bleeding out on our chair," Shawn Townsend said.

Townsend and Melissa Dyer discovered the teen and another young man sitting in chairs on their front porch on Benwood Avenue.

"We were just freaking out and this is happening right here at our home," Townsend said.

"From what I saw when he was in our chair, it looked like he was shot in the back around the shoulder area," Townsend said.

There's been no word on any suspects.