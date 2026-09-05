Storms possible in southwestern Pennsylvania on Saturday, but mostly pleasant weather expected

Today, a few showers and t-storms are possible mainly to the southwest for places like Morgantown.

The severe weather threat stays low for that area, and the rest of us will be cloudy and mainly dry with highs near 80.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We start to see decreasing humidity, so it'll be much more comfortable than the past several days.

Humidity levels over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

For the month so far (and it just started) we are above normal for precipitation by just over 2". We will catch a nice, well-deserved break from the rain through the weekend and start of next week.

Labor Day weekend and on Labor Day, our highs will be right around 80 degrees with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of showers and possible storms will be late Wednesday and into Thursday, with humidity increasing and highs back above normal in the mid to upper 80s.