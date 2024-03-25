Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads were stolen. Here's how a "special cargo recovery team" found them

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Nearly two weeks after the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads were stolen in California, they have been recovered, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Monday.

In a news release, the team said the stolen bobblehead truckload was secured. The Penguins said they learned last week that a "special cargo recovery team negotiated the return" of the bobbleheads to a "secure warehouse in Ontario, California."

The Penguins didn't release any more details about where the truck was found or how it was stolen.

The truckload of bobbleheads arrived in Pittsburgh on Monday and is expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next seven days, the news release said.

The team said it plans to distribute the bobbleheads beginning on April 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena.

How do I get a Jaromir Jagr bobblehead?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have detailed their plans on how fans can get their hands on a bobblehead.

In Monday's news release, the team said anyone with a voucher from March 14's game can redeem their voucher on April 6 and April 7. The Penguins have more details on their website.

The bobbleheads were originally scheduled to be distributed during March 14's game against the San Jose Sharks at PPG Paints Arena. After the giveaway merchandise was stolen, Jagr and the Penguins made the best of the situation, even posting a video to social media showing Jagr getting ready to track down the bobbleheads.

Last month, Jagr returned to Pittsburgh to have his No. 68 retired, and the city honored the hockey legend with a proclamation.