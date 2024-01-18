Pittsburghers stock up before most significant snowfall in years

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Friday's winter storm will impact people all over Western Pennsylvania, with some seeing more and some less, but it's expected we'll see the most snow in recent years, and folks are stocking up at Rollier's in Mt. Lebanon.

Georgia Kent of Upper St. Clair spent Thursday shopping, ahead of the snow, but not for what you would think.

"I'm getting all my errands done today," Kent said. "I'm looking for bins to go under the bed for shoe storage."

We're almost halfway into winter, but so far, we haven't seen much white stuff, in fact, we haven't in a few years, and anything Kent bought in the past, is sitting by, waiting to be used.

"I've got my snowblower, got fuel for the snowblower. I've got salt, I've got my shovels out. I've got everything ready if I need it," Kent said.

For others, they're making that last-minute trip before what's expected to be the most impactful storm in recent years. KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley thinks everyone will get at least four inches of snow.

"It never fails," said Derek Satterfield, one of Rollier's owners. "There's a lot of people stopping in right before it snows. When it's finally on the forecast, and it's the next day, we all believe it, and that's when we respond."

Satterfield said these days shovels are a bigger hit than snowblowers.

"The snowblower sales aren't what they used to be, you know, I think a lot of us feel like they can handle the snowfalls with shovels," Satterfield said.

Kent is excited.

"Ice and slush, I'm not crazy about," Kent said. "I love snow. It's pretty. It's fun. I like snow."

Kent hopes this time around, she'll finally get to take her tools out of storage.

"This year, who knows? Maybe I'll actually use all this stuff," Kent said.