Pittsburgh Weather: Largest snow totals in years expected on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's get right to it and get into expected snow rolling in for Friday.

This will be one of the nastier winter storms we have seen over the past couple of years. Snow totals will start at 3" where the Winter Weather Advisory (WWA) is. The WWA goes from 1 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warnings for this area - January 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

I think almost everyone sees at least 4" of snow, to be honest with you.

There will be snow reports of 6 and even 7 inches of snow as well. Westward-facing slopes of the Laurel Highlands & Ridges of Fayette County will see the highest totals and are under a Winter Storm Warning (WSW).

The WSW also goes from 1 a.m. Friday to 10a Saturday. These communities' snow totals will start at 5". Most should expect to see around 7 inches of snow.

Estimated snowfall on Friday KDKA Weather Center

There may be extreme snow totals in warned areas of nearly 10 inches.

The timing of the snow may be the worst of the news with the heaviest and steadiest of the snow expected from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday. That is not a good time and it will cause a number of issues.

Give your morning routine extra time on Friday.

You should be expecting school delays and other schedule changes at local schools on Friday.

Accidents and road delays should also be expected.

Be prepared and if you don't have to go out, just stay home.

For today, highs will hit the low 30s. Morning lows are already a good 10°-15° warmer than yesterday and this trend will continue throughout the day.

High temperatures throughout the day - January 18, 2024

Skies will be cloudy, unlike yesterday.

Temperatures and feel with wind chill - January 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

There will also be a chance for snow but most shouldn't see anything more than a dusting today. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-20s.

7-day forecast: January 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

