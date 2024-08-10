Steelers' Troy Fautanu suffers knee injury in first preseason game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive lineman Troy Fautanu suffered a knee injury in Friday's preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Friday was Fautanu's action since being taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Steelers. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing sources, on social media that Fautanu suffered a "minor" MCL sprain. It is not clear when he suffered the injury.

"Not considered serious for Pittsburgh's first-rounder," Fowler posted to X on Saturday morning.

After Friday's game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the extent of the injury was unknown, adding they would have a further update on Sunday.

Fautanu heard his name called at No. 20 during the draft out of the University of Washington. On the team's first depth chart of the season, Fautanu was the second-string left tackle. Dan Moore Jr. was listed as the starter. He started 15 games at left tackle for Washington last season.